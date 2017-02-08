Kano State Govt. establishes salaries and wages directorate

The Kano State Government has established Salary and Wages Directorate to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mustapha Fagge, the Public Relations Officer in the office of the state Head of Service, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad Na’iya announced the setting up of the directorate at a 2-day workshop for payroll personnel of the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said that the directorate would also ensure effective and efficient salary administration, and consolidate reform initiatives of the state public service.

The official noted that the concluded biometric data capture of civil servants was to robust human resources data for effective salary and human resources administration.

Na’iya emphasised government’s resolve to ensure prudent management of public resources and continued development of the state manpower capacity.

He urged the workshop participants to make the best use of the opportunity for the success of the programme.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Local Government , Alhaji Murtala Sule-Garo said since the directorate was established in October 2016, the ministry had resolved over 537 cases related to payment of salaries of local council workers.

He also said that the department had validated the promotion document of no fewer than 1,283 staff.

He said the Ministry in collaboration with the office of the Head of Service organized the workshop to expose the participants to the nitty-gritty of salary administration.(NAN).

