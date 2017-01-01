 Kano State Govt. lauds 4 LGs for sanitation compliance

Kano State Govt. lauds 4 LGs for sanitation compliance

new-lagos-clean-sanitation

The Kano State Government has lauded the efforts of four local governments for sanitation compliance in 2016.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ali Makoda, gave the commendation on Saturday when he monitored the last monthly sanitation in the state in 2016.

He commended Kumbotso, Fagge, Ungogo and Gwale local government councils, respectively, for efforts made in the outgoing year to ensure clean communities.

He also commended Singa Market Association in Kano metropolis for its support to the sanitation exercise during the year under review.

On sanitation in offices, the commissioner declared the Ministry of Finance as the best, while Ministry of Information was declared the worst.

He appealed to individuals, groups and public servants to imbibe the cleaning culture to improve the exercise in 2017. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar