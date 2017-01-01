Kano State Govt. lauds 4 LGs for sanitation compliance

The Kano State Government has lauded the efforts of four local governments for sanitation compliance in 2016.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ali Makoda, gave the commendation on Saturday when he monitored the last monthly sanitation in the state in 2016.

He commended Kumbotso, Fagge, Ungogo and Gwale local government councils, respectively, for efforts made in the outgoing year to ensure clean communities.

He also commended Singa Market Association in Kano metropolis for its support to the sanitation exercise during the year under review.

On sanitation in offices, the commissioner declared the Ministry of Finance as the best, while Ministry of Information was declared the worst.

He appealed to individuals, groups and public servants to imbibe the cleaning culture to improve the exercise in 2017. (NAN)

