Kano State Govt. to spend N1.3bn on 76 roads in Kano metropolis

The Kano State Government has approved N1.3 billion for the rehabilitation of 76 roads in Kano metropolis, an official has said.

Mr Aminu Aliyu, the Managing Director, the State Road Maintenance Agency, told newsmen in Kano on Friday that work would start on the roads as soon as money is released.

According to him, the agency has identified no fewer than 150 roads in the metropolis that need urgent.

“The State Executive Council has given approval for the rehabilitation of 76 out of the 150 roads already identified by the agency.

“Apart from Lagos and Abuja, Kano has the highest number of roads in the metropolis.

“With the current economic situation, we have to do the work in phases,” Aliyu said.

He attributed the delay in rehabilitating roads in the city to the current rainy season.

“We have a lot of challenges especially with the rainy season and the amount of rainfall being experienced as well as the poor drainage system are not helping matters.

Aliyu said as long as people continue to dump refuse in the drainage, rain water would continue to take over the roads thereby damaging them.

“We are slowing down to allow the rain to subside. The people of Kano will see a lot of changes after the rainy season.”

He said the agency would continue to partner with the State Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) to ensure that all the drains were cleared.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment