Kanu Nnamdi meets bail conditions - The Herald Nigeria

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has fulfilled his bail conditions granted him by an Abuja Federal High Court.
The bail condition was perfected at the presence of the Chairman, South East Senate caucus and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and a Chartered Accountant residing in Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu.
Recall that Kanu, who is currently facing trial alongside three other pro-Biafra agitators, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, and David Nwawuisi before the Justice Nyako-led court was on Tuesday granted bail on health grounds.
The trial judge, however, gave some stringent conditions which the IPOB leader which must meet before perfecting his bail.
“Barred from attending any rally and granting any form of interview.
“Must not be in a crowd exceeding 10 persons.
“Must sign an undertaking to avail himself for trial at all times.”