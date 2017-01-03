Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Shows Banging Body Off In New Photos - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara Kanu took to her social media page to hare some stunning photos from her recent shoot.

The mother and wife who celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with the former Arsenal and Super Eagles’ player looked stunning and more beautiful in the recently shared photos.

Recall that some weeks ago, the football star’s brother, Ogbonna, made a big announcement as e proposed to celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji’s sister, Laura.

See photos of Amara Kanu from her new shoot below:

