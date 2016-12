Kanye West is wrapping up 2016 with a new ‘do.

The 39-year-old rapper was spotted on Monday leaving Arclight Cinema in Hollywood, California, sporting his usual serious demeanor in camouflage pants, a shearling coat, a white hoodie and most noticeably a new pink, yellow and white hairstyle.

West debuted a similar blond hairstyle in early December when he came back into the public eye for the first time after being hospitalized.

See pictures below;

