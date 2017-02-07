Kanye West Turns Back On Donald Trump After Immigration Ban - The Herald Nigeria

39-year-old American rapper, Kanye West has turned his back on the United states president two weeks after Donald Trump assumed office.

The decision to turn his back and delete all his tweets about President Donald Trump came after the US president signed a new new executive order enforcing immigration ban.

The rapper, father of two and husband of reality TV show star, Kim Kardashian, who had earlier visited the US president in December before his inauguration, had tweeted on his social media page: “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

Kanye, in further support of the president, tweeted: “These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

The rapper has however deleted all tweets regarding the president from his social media page.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment