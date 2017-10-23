The senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has urged the Ogun State Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to expedite action on Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s corruption case since he was now allegedly making a jest of the Federal Government’s anti-corruption war.

Kashamu further described the ambition of an ex-governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to be the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party as “a mockery of democracy and assault on the anti-corruption war.”

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday, Kashamu said Daniel’s declaration was as repugnant as his utterances at the event which was held last Wednesday in Abuja.

He condemned Daniel for saying that the best way to fight corruption was not to punish those found culpable and

The statement partly read, “OGD is like ‘a rotten mackerel’ in the moonlight; he shines from afar but stinks badly at close range! It’s therefore high time that those of us in the PDP realised that the current economic adversity of Nigeria cannot become a licence to take Nigerians for granted by presenting corrupt people for high public offices.

“Daniel’s speech at his declaration for the PDP national chairmanship race was a compendium of mockery of our democracy and a direct assault on the anti-corruption war.”

In his reaction, Daniel asked Nigerians to ignore Kashamu, claiming that he had no moral right to speak on his aspiration.

He challenged the senator to take a trip to the United States if he was sure he did not have any drug-related case in the US.

Daniel, in a statement by his media aide, Adekoya Boladale, said, “We had calculated and envisaged Kashamu as a wounded dog who will do everything to tarnish the image of Otunba Daniel.

“We sympathise with his current predicament and several losses in respect of his vicious hold on the structure of our party, particularly in Ogun State in particular and the South-West in general.

“However, for the sake of some unsuspecting members of the public who might be persuaded to believe some of the outright lies and falsehood that Kasamu reeled out, same as he had been peddling over the years, we choose to set the records straight.”

