Kasina State Govt. spends N18.3bn on gratuities—Official

The Katsina State Government said it had expended N18.3 billion on payment of gratuities to retirees at both the state and local government service between May, 2015 and December, 2016.

The state Head of Service, Alhaji Garba Sanda made the disclosure in Katsina on Monday at the opening of a three-day workshop for directors in the state.

The head of service said that the payments were made to 11,110 retirees during the period under review.

Sanda said that the government had constituted a committee to verify outstanding gratuities for those who retired between January and April, 2017.

He also said that the government had so far spent N188.5 million on training and retraining of no fewer than 1,051 workers in the state.

Sanda said the government had spent N152.3 million on the rehabilitation of 293 government’s staff houses from 2015 to date.

He also disclosed that the government had disbursed N250 million as vehicle refurbishing loan to 2,750 civil servants adding that before the end of this year, another batch would be selected to benefit from the loan.

He said that the government was determined improve the welfare of workers to boost their morale for effective performance.

Sanda also said that the government had adopted a circular on the implementation of 33 per cent pension increase to pensioners in the state and local governments with effect from January, 2016.

He, therefore, urged workers to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to service for the development of the state.

In his remarks, the state governor,Alhaji Aminu Masari drew the attention of directors on the importance of keeping government’s secrets.

He said that those workers who were yet to undertake oath of secrecy must do so in competent courts in line with public service rules and procedures.

Masari, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, urged workers to be committed and dedicated to the service, stressing the state government would not condone laxity, truancy and disloyalty from them. (NAN)

