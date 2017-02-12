Katsina Govt. awards N500m contract for Tomato Paste Processing Plant – Chairman

The Katsina State Government has awarded contract for the establishment of a Tomato Paste Processing Plant at Kokami Village, Danja Local Government Area of the State.

“The contract is awarded to National Research Institute of Chemical Technology (NARICT) Zaria, at the tune of N500 Million.

Aliyu Bello Abubakar, the Acting Chairman of Danja Local Government Area disclosed this to members of the correspondents chapel of NUJ inspecting projects executed by Gov. Aminu Masari on Saturday in Danja

“The Katsina State Government has already paid 70 per cent of the contract sum to NARICT.

“The Project has also reached 70 per cent completion, while the processing machines will soon be installed in the Building,” he said

Abubakar said that the establishment of the Tomato Paste Processing Company was a blessing to the people of the Area.

He said that farmers in the area would no longer record post-harvest loses due to lack of storage facilities.

NAN report that the Danja Local Government Area had been producing large quantity of tomatoes during raining and dry season farming,but lack of storage facility had been affecting the local farmers.(NAN)

