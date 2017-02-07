Katsina United Players get N50K bonus For Tornadoes Draw - The Herald Nigeria

Players of the Katsina United Football Club have been rewarded with N50,000 bonuses each after securing a point in their Nigeria Professional Football League match-day six clash away to Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

“@fcKatsinaunited have been paid 50,000 naira a man bonus for the 1-1 draw @Niger Tornadoes,” reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle Tuesday morning.

The Changi Boys took the lead from the spot in the 25th minute of the encounter through Nasiru Sani.

They were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Udechukwu Chinedu was sent off for a second bookable offence, with Tornadoes getting the equalizer two minutes later courtesy of Ifeanyi Okoye’s fine strike.

Chairman of the club, Aminu Kurfi Balele, has also promised each player N200,000 should they beat Lobi Stars in their next away fixture on Sunday.