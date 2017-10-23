Following the death of a final year student of Economics, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University in Katsina, Zainab Umar, last Monday after she was bitten by a snake three days earlier, the school authorities have employed the services of snake charmers.

According to the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr. Suleiman Kankara, the snake charmers were employed to rid the campus of snakes and reptiles.

“Yes, we have employed the services of snake charmers to assist us in ridding the campus of snakes. Although the snake charmers just began work, plans had been in the pipeline to hire them.

“We normally hire the snake charmers whenever we get the report of the presence of snakes on the campus. It is unfortunate that the lady died. We know we tried our best to prevent her death,” Kankara explained.

He also claimed the family of the deceased did not allow her complete her medication.

“Zainab was bitten by a snake on Friday evening and she was promptly treated at our health centre.

“I spoke with her mother on phone on Saturday that she should be allowed to continue her treatment.

“I later checked the clinic on Saturday evening only to learn that her friends and her brother had taken her away from the clinic against medical advice.

“They did not sign any document to secure her release. We later learnt of her death on Monday morning. May her soul rest in peace,” Kankara added.

