Kaya Jones, Former Pussycat Dolls Member, Calls the Group a ”Prostitution Ring”

Kaya Jones, a former member of the hit-making girl band, Pussycat Dolls, has lifted the lid on exactly what the group was, insinuating they were being used as prostitutes.

According to her write-up on her social media platform, which stated, “My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $.”

She continued, “How bad was it? People ask—bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1.”

The group is rumored to getting back together after a 10-year split, although Kaya who was an original members and left the group in 2005, has said that the group is never getting back together on her watch.

Kaya went further to call out an unnamed “den mother from hell” to confess why another one of her girl group girls committed suicide.

She dared her to tell the public how she mentally broke them.

See her tweets below;

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

