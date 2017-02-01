Kcee, Five Star Music Allegedly Rearrests Harrysong And His Manager - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The war between the Five Star Music group and Harrysong, a former label mate is far from over as reports have indicated that the estranged label has rearrested Harrysong’s manager.

According to reports, the mild drama which occurred some days ago after Harrysong was reported to have been arrested and subsequently released by the Police has developed into a full blown war.

Linda Ikeji reported that an eye witness present at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos claimed that the singer, Harrysong along with his manager were rearrested and spent the night in police custody.

The source further revealed that Five Star Music group is pressing fresh criminal charges against the singer and his manager and will be charged to court this morning.

“They were re arrested on fresh criminal charges of fraud, forgery and impersonation. I heard them saying they forged E-Money’s signature to collect money from a brand.”

