 Kcee Stole My Property, Used It To Deceive Nigerians - Instagram User Calls Singer Out - The Herald Nigeria

Kcee Stole My Property, Used It To Deceive Nigerians – Instagram User Calls Singer Out

A social media user on Instagram has called Nigerian singer, Kcee out alleging that he stole what belongs to him.

According to the Instagram user, the Five Star Music front-line act, Kcee stole photos from his page to deceive his fans.

The social media user further shared evidence to nail the music star.

This came after Kcee took to his Instagram page to share a photo of wraps of dollars which he captioned: ‘No time, God I give you praise. just for one day #desire #mrromantic #romanticcalls 🙏🙏🙏🙏🎤🎼🎺’

See post below

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar