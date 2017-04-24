Kcee Stole My Property, Used It To Deceive Nigerians - Instagram User Calls Singer Out - The Herald Nigeria

A social media user on Instagram has called Nigerian singer, Kcee out alleging that he stole what belongs to him.

According to the Instagram user, the Five Star Music front-line act, Kcee stole photos from his page to deceive his fans.

The social media user further shared evidence to nail the music star.

This came after Kcee took to his Instagram page to share a photo of wraps of dollars which he captioned: ‘No time, God I give you praise. just for one day #desire #mrromantic #romanticcalls 🙏🙏🙏🙏🎤🎼🎺’

