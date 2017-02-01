 Kcee/Harrysong Beef: Duo Pictured Together with Daddy Showkey - The Herald Nigeria

Kcee/Harrysong Beef: Duo Pictured Together with Daddy Showkey

The last two days have been dominated by reports around the fallout of Five Star Music’s KCee and Alterplate Music’s Harrysong, with the latter being arrested for forgery and fraudulent activities with his former record label’s name.

Reports also stated that veteran musician, Daddy Showkey was trying to reconcile the two, and with this photo posted on Daddy Showkey’s Instagram page, it looks like all is well between KCee and Harrysong.

Daddy Showkey posted the photo with the caption, “Shame to bad people…Together we stand”.

Tosin

