Kebbi Assembly confirms 18 LG sole administrators

The Kebbi State House of Assembly on Friday confirmed 18 local goverment sole administrators nominated by Gov. Atiku Bagudu.

The screening and confirmation were supervised by Deputy Speaker Muhammadu Aleiro in a special session on Friday in Birnin Kebbi.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Alhaji Bello Yakubu (Birnin Kebbi North Constituency), moved the motion for the confirmation while Alhaji Anaruwa Suru (Suru Constituency) seconded the motion.

Those confirmed include, Alhaji Shehu Dalijan, Gwandu L.G.A; Alhaji Bello Zogirma, Bunza L.G.A; Alhaji Sulaiman Kardi, Birnin Kebbin L.G.A; Alhaji Musa Yauri, Yaur L.G.A; Alhaji Abubakar Zagga, Bagudu L.G.A.

Others are Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, Dandi L.G.A; Alhaji Sama’ila Augie, Augie L.G.A; Alhaji Musa Muhammad, Argungu L.G.A; Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, Zuru L.G.A; Alhaji Shehu Jega, Jega L.G.A; Alhaji Haliru Sambawa, Maiyama L.G.A and Hajiya Tsahara Bawa, Danko/Wasagu L.GA.

The rest are Alhaji Muhammad Umar, Sakaba L.G.A; Alhaji Garba Salihu, Shanga L.G A; Alhaji Garba Warra, Ngaski L.G.A; Alhaji Umaru Maigandi, Suru L.G.A; Alhaji Abubakar Saleh, Aleiro L.G.A; and Alhaji Muhammad Hamidu, Arewa L.G.A.

Deputy Speaker Aleiro advised them to ensure cooperation between the legislative and executive arms in promoting good governance.

He also urged the nominees to diligently use their experiences and talents for the development of the state.

“We hope your confirmation will be a milestone in the development of the local government areas and the state as you have demonstrated good will and talent during the screening,” he said. (NAN).

