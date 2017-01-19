Kebbi Fire Service warns residents against false alarms

Kebbi State Fire Service Department on Thursday warned residents of the state against raising false alarm about fire outbreaks in their neighbourhoods.

The Deputy Director of the service, Alhaji Garba Zazzagawa, gave the warning at a public awareness campaign on causes of fire outbreak and its precautionary measures in Birnin Kebbi.

“Any false invitation of the fire service is an unpatriotic move; it hinders our efforts and makes us recalcitrant whenever we get a true invitation, as we may think it was another false alarm,’’ he said.

He vowed that anyone caught in the act would be apprehended and prosecuted.

Zazzagawa said that the awareness campaign was staged to remind the people of the causes and dangers of fire disaster.

“We are advising people to be very careful while handling electrical appliances and inflammable items so as to avoid fire outbreaks,’’ he said.

Alhaji Sulaiman Kardi, the Sole Administrator of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Council, pledged the council’s support for the fire service in its efforts to reduce the incidence of fire outbreaks in the area.

“We are appealing to the people to adhere to the advice of fire service officials in their efforts to minimise the frequency of fire outbreaks,’’ he said. (NAN)

