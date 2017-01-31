Kebbi Govt. presents N139.3bn budget proposals for 2017 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has presented a budget proposal of N139.1 billion for 2017 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly as against N109.7 billion for 2016.

Bagudu made this known in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday during the budget presentation to the House.

According to him, the 2017 budget proposal comprises N99.1billion capital and N40 billion recurrent expenditures respectively.

Bagudu, who did not give any breakdown of the budget, said priority would be given to education, agriculture, health and infrastructure.

The governor said that the state government would work hard to improve on its internally generated revenue as part of the initiatives to meet the expectations of the people.

He said the 2017 budget would consolidate on the record of the 2016 budget to improve on infrastructure, empowerment, revenue generation, transparency and accountability.

The governor said that mining activities in the state should suspended pending the issuance of new guidelines on operations of mining firms, and the determination of 13 per cent royalties from mining firms.

He directed sole administrators of local government areas to present their 2017 budget proposals without further delay.

Bagudu said that as from 2017, the local councils would be allocated funds in line with their budgetary proposals.

He said that local government elections would hold in 2017.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kamba, said that the lawmakers would ensure speedy passage of the budget proposal.

Kamba said that the Assembly would sustain its cordial working relationship with the other arms of government in the state. (NAN)

