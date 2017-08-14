 Kebbi House of Assembly staff embark on strike over unpaid allowances

Staff of Kebbi State House of Assembly on Monday embarked on an indefinite strike over the non-payment of their allowances for the past three years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the strike stalled the activities of the House as the workers’ chants made it impossible for the members to communicate, forcing a quick adjournment.

Alhaji Mohammed Garba, Chairman, Kebbi chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, who briefed newsmen on the action, said that workers were left with no other option after pleas to management yielded no fruits.

“We have pursued the payment of these allowances for the past three years.

 

 

“We have made several appeals and held meetings with the leadership of the house on the issue but to no avail,” he said.

He said that the strike would continue until the entitlements were paid.

Garba, however, expressed optimism that the issue would be resolved amicably since the state government had promised to intervene.(NAN)

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

