Keke Palmer Accuses Trey Songz Of Using ‘Sexual Intimidation’ To Get Her In His Video - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

“Scream Queens” star, Keke Palmer has accused Trey Songz of featuring her in his new music video, “Pick Up the Phone,” without her consent.

On Saturday, the actress shared a post on social media in which she alleges Songz ignored her wish to not be included in the video and accused him of using “sexual intimidation.”

“This is preposterous,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle.”

Life is life. This stuff happens everyday ain't no different in "hollywood." I guess I should say sorry for being real, but I won't. A video posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

The gag is, I just came to party. 🤘🏾 A photo posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Later that night, Songz seemingly responded to the accusations with a few tweets. Though he didn’t use her name, it appears he was referring to Palmer, claiming, “Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action.”

