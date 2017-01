Child star, Keke Palmer is bent on making her statement to the world as she transitions into a woman.

The ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ star, who some weeks ago shared some sexy photos from a shoot, went shopping in Los Angeles and almost bared it all.

The star rocked a low cut booty jeans which left a little of her booty to the imagination as her butt was hanging out of the flimsy denim.

Photos of the actress at her Saturday shopping on Saks Fifth Avenue.

Other photos from the actress’ shoots below:

