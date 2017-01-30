Kemi Adeosun gives approval to OAGF to modernise internal Auditing

The Federal Government has started appraising internal auditing with a view to modernising it.

This is contained in statement by Mr Rotimi Ajayi, Director of Information, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), in Abuja on Sunday.

Ajayi said the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, had given approval to the OAGF to commence the implementation of the process and begin with train the trainers’ workshops on the software for the implementation.

He also said the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris promised to reform the process in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

This will be done by fully implementing the process which was muted in 2010, adding that it would be one of his legacies as AGF.

“He made the pledge while addressing Directors of Internal Audit, Heads of Internal Audit Units in the MDA’s at the Treasury House.’’

He said he underscored the importance of the internal audit in ensuring transparent and accountable management of public finance in the MDAs, adding that over the years, it had been relegated to the background.

“Idris charged the internal auditors to improve on the quality of their reports by ensuring that they captured and reported cases of financial malfeasance in the various MDAs.

He said they will be held accountable for any case of fraud unreported by them at the various MDAs henceforth,.

The statement recalled that of all the public finance reforms introduced in Nigeria in 2010, only the internal audit modernisation process did not see the light of day.

He attributed the failure to lack of will on the part of the implementers.

The AGF, therefore, called on the internal auditors to give the process their maximum support by ensuring that they participated fully and come up with ideas that would ensure speedy and seamless implementation. (NAN)

