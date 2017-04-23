Kendrick Lamar scores biggest US album release of year - The Herald Nigeria

“DAMN.” sold a staggering 603,000 copies or the equivalent in streaming and downloads in the week since its April 14 release, tracking service Nielsen Music said late Saturday.

Entering at number one on the benchmark Billboard chart, “DAMN.” sold more in a single week than any other album so far this year.

Overall, it’s the third album K. Dot’s seen go No. 1 after untitled. unmastered (178,000 first-week sales) and To Pimp a Butterfly (324,000 first-week sales).

“DAMN.” follows Lamar’s 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly,” which has quickly been hailed as a hip-hop classic with its innovative infusion of jazz and its lyricism that explored the state of black America.

While “DAMN.” has similarly won wide praise, however, it presents a more classic rap style, even with a pop-oriented collaboration with Rihanna and a guitar rock fusion with U2.

The album is a highly personal work and culminates with a track in which Lamar recalls his father being shot while working at a Kentucky Fried Chicken branch in the Los Angeles area.

While “DAMN.” political references, Lamar said in an interview that was aired on Friday that he did not want to focus too much on President Donald Trump.

“I wanted more self-evaluation and discipline because of what’s going on now,” he told Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio.

“We’re not focusing on him,” he said of Trump. “What’s going on now, we’re focusing on self.”

Lamar topped the “More Life” collection by Drake which had earlier held the crown for biggest US album release of 2017.

But “DAMN.” remains well below Drake’s last full-fledged album “Views,” which sold more than one million copies in its first week after its release a year ago.