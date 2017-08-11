 Kenyatta wins presidential poll in Kenya

Kenyatta wins presidential poll in Kenya

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta has won Kenya’s hotly contested presidential poll, the electoral commission says.

The 55-year-old incumbent, who has been in office since 2013, won a second five-year term with 54.27 per cent of the vote, followed by 72-year-old opposition leader, Raila Odinga with 44.74 per cent.

Electoral Commission Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, announced the result after the commission painstakingly double-checked the tally by the electronic voting system with the results of the paper-based forms from all of the East African nation’s 290 constituencies.

The additional verification process was instituted after Odinga alleged that hackers had manipulated the voting system after Tuesday’s polls.

 

 

The opposition coalition said just hours before the results were declared that it was “not going to be party” to the announcement, because their concerns over the vote were not “adequately addressed.” (dpa/NAN)

