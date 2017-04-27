Khloe Kardashian Slapped with $150k Lawsuit for Posting Photo of Herself on Instagram - The Herald Nigeria

Keeping Up With The Kardashian star Khloe Kardashian is being sued by a photo agency who is accusing her of infringing on their copyrights due to a photo she posted of herself on Instagram.

According to court docs, Xposurephotos alleges that Kardashian posted a photo illegally on Instagram without crediting the agency and after she had removed the copyright information. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀



The pic was taken at the Miami restaurant Komodo in September 2016.

She was accompanied by her sister Kourtney. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Xposure Photos claims that they could have profited from the photos if Khloe hadn’t shared the photos on social media. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“Kardashian’s Instagram post made the photograph immediately available to her nearly 67 million followers and others, consumers of entertainment news and especially news and images of Kardashian herself, as evidenced by their status as followers of Kardashian who would otherwise be interested in viewing licensed versions of the photograph in the magazines and newspapers that are plaintiff’s customers,” the company said in a statement. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The agency is suing for $150,000.

