PHOTO: Kidnapped Abuja Ladies And Man Regain Freedom - The Herald Nigeria

The three persons kidnapped by unknown men in Abuja have regained their freedom.

Recall that the missing Abuja trio, Veronica Otogo, Bisola Mohammed and Damilola Oribuyaku, had caused panic on the internet after they were reported missing.

Following the missing report, a family source claimed the kidnappers had contacted their family and are demanding the sum of N300 million.

However, the kidnapped individuals have reportedly been released and are back with their families.

A relative first broke the news on social media as the photo below was shared with the caption:

“Thank you Jesus!!! My girls are home. I can’t thank the whole world enough, I can’t explain my excitement. The whole world came out for this two, I thank everyone so much.”

