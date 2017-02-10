Kidnappers abduct 1, kill 5 others in Lagos - The Herald Nigeria

Kidnappers suspected to be militants have stormed Isheri North area of Lagos on Wednesday, 8th February, shooting for about five hours before kidnapping one Mr Dayo Adekoya and killing five security guards in the process.

It was learnt that the abductors, numbering about 11, were in the creek shooting sporadically since 7pm before they finally stormed the residence of the abducted at around 11pm on Wednesday.

The Daily Times reports that one of the gunmen scaled the fence of the victim’s house and opened the gate for other gang members to gain access into the main compound.

Mr Dayo Adekoya, who is the current secretary to the Estate association, was abducted when he was dragged out through the window of his house after the kidnappers had tried to breach the main entrance and failed.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday directed the State Police Command to ensure the prompt arrest of the kidnappers who struck on Wednesday evening in the Isheri area of the State, killing three security guards.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, said Governor Ambode has already directed the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, to move decisively and promptly to arrest the kidnappers.

Governor Ambode, according to the statement, specifically commiserated with the families of the security guards that lost their lives to the unfortunate incident, and assured that government is on top of the situation and working with security agencies to ensure the early release of the victim.

Some of the security guards hired by the Community Development Association of the estate, who lives close to the victim’s house, immediately they saw the kidnappers taking Adekoya away had engaged them in a gun battle.

A resident of the estate, who pleaded anonymity, reported that the guards did their best to prevent the gunmen from taking the victim away.

He said: “Since the guards started hearing the gunshots of the kidnappers, they have placed themselves in a strategic location in the estate, while some hide in a resting bay close to the victim’s house. But unfortunately, as three of guards who hide in the resting bay came out they were shot and died on the spot.”

“Some of the guards, who escaped, immediately called for reinforcement from their colleagues who live close to the estate. Adding, two among the kidnappers also sustained gunshot on their legs while escaping.”

It was gathered that the remains of the guards were later evacuated and deposited at a mortuary, while those who sustained injuries were taken to hospital for medical attention.

