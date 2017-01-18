They killed my son over a church’s revelation - Mother of 7- year-old boy totured to death cries out - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Mrs. Erueke John, the biological mother of late Joshua Zikeme, the seven-year-old boy, who was allegedly tortured to death at Akaba community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State by his father and step-mother over allegation of witchcraft, yesterday, cried out that her son was a victim of a vicious father and not a wizard.

Mrs. John claimed that the allegation of wizardry by the suspects was based on a revelation from a church based in Yenagoa.

According to her, “the church is a one room place of worship. They claimed they took my son to the place and they were told he was a wizard.”

She said her son was tied to a stake and savagely brutalised to death.

She said: “They killed my son in cold blood. I was told the suspects used sharp objects to slice all parts of his body in an attempt to exorcise him.

“I left the father’s house while I was pregnant with the boy, because he was beating me and was also into illegal sales of hard drugs.

“If he had come alone to seek the child’s custody, I would have objected because he is too violent. But the step-mother pleaded and I agreed. Many people, including the aunty in school, warned me but I allowed them take the child. And they have killed him for me.”

The police had on Monday, arrested the deceased boy’s father, Idiesy Zikeme, and the step-mother, Eunice Zikeme, on suspicion of torturing the boy to death.

The suspects, it was gathered, are to be transferred to the homicide section of the state Police Command for further interrogation.

