Killing: Buhari challenges Plateau inhabitants not to allow return of disorder

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the senseless killing of persons, especially women and children in a night attack on Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

The President, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, equally expressed disappointment at the disruption of peace and normalcy that had reasonably taken root in the state.

President Buhari, therefore, urged stakeholders not to allow this violent incident to destroy the progress made so far.

“It is unlawful of anyone or group to take the laws into their hands in the name of revenge or reprisals, rather than follow due process by allowing law enforcement agencies to fish out any such aggressors, who will be made to face justice.

“The various communities in the state have taken many steps, with the support of security agencies and mediators to pull the state back from the brink of anarchy and senseless killings warranted by attacks and counterattacks.’’

“It will be a painful loss to allow these unsavoury acts to return.

“I urge all our communities in the state and the other parts of the country to embrace peace and bring to a stop these painful and unnecessary killings,’’ he added.

The President further reiterated the determination of the Federal Government to protect the lives and property of all citizens, irrespective of their places of abode.

He, however, directed law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the Plateau killings and whoever their sponsors may be.

He prayed God to grant peace to the souls of the victims and comfort to the grieving families and community.

The Plateau State Police Command had on Friday in Jos confirmed that 19 persons were killed and five others injured in an attack on Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area.

The state’s police commissioner, Peter Ogunyanwo, who gave the confirmation to newsmen, said that preliminary investigation had indicated that the attack was carried out by unidentified gunmen.

He said: “We are investigating the matter, but from our findings so far, the attack was carried out by herdsmen to avenge the killing of a young boy.

“We have been told that a boy resident in the village was reported missing on Aug. 3. We are told that his body was later found without the head.’’

