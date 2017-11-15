Kim Jong called Trump a “Hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people. “The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared to malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership.” This is in response to Trump retaliating to ‘taunting’comments by Kim Jong earlier this week calling him old.

“Why would Kim Jong-Un call me ‘old’ when I would never call him short and fat?” Trump tweeted. He’s also been called a coward by the Asian newspapers for cancelling a visit to the North Korean borders. The visit was part of a marathon five-nation Asia tour by the US president aimed largely at galvanising regional opposition to the North’s nuclear weapon ambitions.

Since becoming president, Trump has been engaged in an escalating war of words with Kim Jong-un, trading personal insults and threats of military strikes and raising concerns about an outbreak of hostilities.

A war between the US and North Korea is feared as Kim Jong comments could be viewd as a dagger in the dark or a full-blown military attack.

