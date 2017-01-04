Kim Kardashian West shares cute home videos of Kanye with North & Saint West - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

All is well in the Kardashian West home.

That’s the message Kim Kardashian is sending as she has just shared a montage of home videos showing loving moments between she and her husband, Kanye West plus videos of the couple’s cute children, North West and Saint West with their father.

Kim shared the video on her official app yesterday as well as her YouTube page.

Kanye was hospitalized in December 2016 for stress and mental breakdown,

Since then rumours have been flying around about the state of the couple’s relationship.

See the video below:

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment