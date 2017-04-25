 "King David's Mother Is A Harlot," Nigerians Blast Apostle Suleman - The Herald Nigeria

“King David’s Mother Is A Harlot,” Nigerians Blast Apostle Suleman

Following the alleged sex scandal between the Omega Fire Ministries founder and spiritual leader, Apostle Johnson Suleman and a Canada-based Nigerian singer, Stephanie Otobo, Nigerians have ponce again pound fault with the preacher.

The recent outrage against the preacher comes after he allegedly called King David’s mother a harlot.

The preacher was reported to have during one of his preaching called the great king in the Bible a product from an harlot and thus incurred the wrath of Nigerians.

A social media user took to his page on Twitter to share the clip from the Apostle’s preaching.

He wrote: “The mother of King David was a Harlot……Who knew? pic.twitter.com/4EXzmdeWmw
— Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) April 24, 2017

In reaction, Nigerians lashed back:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

