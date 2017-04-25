“King David’s Mother Was A Harlot,” OAP Freeze Writes Open Letter To Apostle Suleman - The Herald Nigeria

Controversial character and On Air Personality, Freeze has racted to the comment made by the founder and lead pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman regarding the Biblical King David.

Recall that a social media user had shared a video footage of the cleric’s teaching in which he said the mother to the King was a harlot.

In reaction to the comment and in continuance with his #FreeTheSheeple movement, Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze took to his social media page on Instagram to correct the cleric noting that there is nothing like biological marriage. He added that a marriage is either legal or a customary institution.

He wrote:

“Dear Apostle Suleiman,

As a biblical teacher, let me enlighten you on some issues you raised.

–

Firstly, there is no such thing as a ‘biological marriage’. Marriage is a legal or customary institution, which has absolutely nothing to do with biology.

–

Furthermore, David’s mother Nitzevet, was only mentioned twice in the entire bible and never for once was her profession declared.

–

David’s mother was never explicitly ‘named’ in the Bible either, Rather, she was mentioned in Psalm 51:5 KJV

[5] Behold, I was shapen in iniquity; and in sin did my mother conceive me.

As we are all aware, the book of psalms is a book of songs and poetry, which affords both the writer and the reader the luxury of a ‘poetic license’, to take the context either literally or figuratively as the case may be.

–

Thus it’s never a good idea to base any judgement on a verse taken out of psalms or proverbs, to arrive at a conclusive doctrine, since the ‘poetic license’ often robs that verse of the clarity enjoyed by other more defined scriptures, enabling the reader to arrive at all sorts of crazy conclusions.

–

When David claims in Psalm 139:13-14 KJV

[13] For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb. [14] I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. I don’t know how I can reconcile something that was ‘conceived in sin’ to be ‘wonderfully made’ as we are all aware that the conception of a child, is the biological ‘making process’.

–

If you read 1st Samuel 16:16-18 where Saul required the services of the best musician in the land, you can liken the biblical ‘David’ to ‘DAVIDO’ of our time, therefore, taking a psalm literally, can equate to taking “taty billion for the akant” as hard core evidence in a court of law.

–

Although the ‘antiquities of the Jews’ and some other historical books might ‘suggest’ a very slight similarity to what you preached, without any biblical or concrete historical evidence, should David’s descendants be alive today, we could risk lawsuits from both Israel and Canada. ~FRZ (Convener, #FreeTheSheeple movement, leader of the #FreeNation)”

