King Sunny Ade Gets Brand New Mercedes GLK 450 And N10million Gift From US Auto Dealer - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian Music Legend, King Sunny Ade has been gifted a Mercedes Benz SUV along with N10 million.

The music legend who some months ago had an elaborate 70th birthday bash in which he auctioned his guitar for over N50 million is still reciving gift months after the celebration.

He was gifted with the Mercedes GLK 450 by the US based auto mobile merchant, Adekunle Adeya Falade who claims to be a die hard fan of the music icon.

The duo met at the Oladokun party which held at the Civic Centre in Ondo Town where the automobile dealer presented the music icon with 10million naira cheque and documents of the brand new car.

See photos below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment