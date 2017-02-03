King Sunny Ade's Wife, Queen Ahneva Quits Classic FM - The Herald Nigeria

Wife of Nigerian music legend, King Sunny Ade has quit Classic FM seven years after she joined on with the radio station.

The music legend’s wife, Queen Ahneva Adegeye revealed that she will be relocating to the United States soon.

Queen Ahneva is one of the music legend’s wives and she was the anchor of “Mellow Magic Show” which airs on weekdays on Classic FM.

She also anchors ‘Raise The Praise Show’ on Sundays.

The decision was announced in a statement released by the FM radio which reads: “She has enjoyed and attracted a large audience on both segments with her warm, passionate and charismatic style of on air delivery. Queen Ahneva will continue to liaise with us from the states and has promised to visit frequently.”

