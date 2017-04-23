Why Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello Is After Me - Dino Melaye - The Herald Nigeria

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye who some days ago escaped an assassination attempt has alleged that the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello is after his life.

The Kogi senator who was recently involved in an alleged certificate scandal case noted that the state governor’s alleged plot to assassinate him is based on his fight for the state’s workers and pensioners.

Dino Melaye made the allegation while addressing women in his senatorial district, who embarked on a peaceful protest at Aiyetoro-Gbede on Saturday.

Dino Melaye while addressing the women who staged the protest over the non-payment of 15-month salaries and pensions by the state governor noted that workers and pensioners in the state are dying due to the Governor’s failure in his duties.

He added: “Yahaya Bello collected N20bn from the Federal Government as bailout fund. Still, he refused to settle workers. He also collected N11bn from the Paris Club fund. Still, he refused to pay workers and pensioners.

“Children can no longer go to school. Tenants can no longer pay their house rent. Enough is enough, the people of Kogi State are tired of this government.

“The advent of Yahaya Bello as governor and Taofiq Isa as local government administrator in the political history of Kogi State has brought this unfortunate socio-political paradigm shift.”

