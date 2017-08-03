Kogi: Melaye Calls On FG To Declare State of Emergency - The Herald Nigeria

Following the invasion of the House of Kogi State House of Assembly by thugs earlier this week; a melee which led to bodily harm suffered by the person of the Speaker of the Kogi parliament, controversial senator, Dino Melaye has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Kogi.

Melaye, called on stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on state and federal levels to challenge what he termed the anti-democratic tendencies of the Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello.

According to him, “The draconian Idi Amin approach to governance by Bello today as displayed by his criminally-minded hooligans and hired killers in usurping the legislative powers and privileges of the state parliament is a clear manifestation of Satanism.

“The unwarranted attack on Hon. Makama will not be swept under the carpet. We are not in a banana republic. It is manifestly clear now that the acting president must declare a state of emergency in the state before anarchy becomes total.

“Bello must be tamed before he finishes spending the little political capital left for APC in the state. We must not all keep quiet and allow this stranger destroy the labour of genuine APC members in the state. We will not allow him take us back to Egypt. We must rescue Kogi State now!”

