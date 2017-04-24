Kogi State Governor Reacts To Alleged Involvement In Senator Dino Melaye's Assassination Attempt - The Herald Nigeria

The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has reacted to the allegation levelled against him claiming he was involved in the assassination attempt on the Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye.

Recall that the Kogi state senator, Dino Melaye’s house was raided on April 15th by men suspected to be hired guns aiming to kill him.

Following the failed attempt at assassinating him, the Dino Melaye had alleged that the state government had a hand in the assassination attempt.

Dino Melaye while addressing the women of his senatorial district noted that the state government is after him because he opposed some of the policies laid down by the governor.

In reaction to Dino Melaye’s claim, Governor Bello who spoke through his media aide, Kingsley Fanwo over the weekend said the allegation is untrue and baseless.

He added: “Senator Melaye and his group should not see Kogi as their fishing point. Their allegation against the governor is reckless, unsustainable, uncharitable and indefensible.”

The governor through his aide further noted that he will not be distracted from his goals by the baseless accusations made by the senator and his supporters.

