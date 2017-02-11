Kogi State Govt. Arrests Four Goats, Four Sheep And Two Kids - The Herald Nigeria

The Kogi State Government has kicked off the official arrest of stray animals in the state.

Confirming the official kick off of the new directive, the Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Rosemary Ojochenemi Osikoya, yesterday, disclosed that the ministry has successfully arrested four goats, four sheep and two kids at the premises of the new secretariat located in Lokoja.

The Kogi state official further revealed that the clampdown on stray animals themed ‘Operation arrest all stray animals’ has kicked off in full gear.

The new development is in line with the Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board, KGSSWMB’s Law. The 2013 law allows for payment to retrieve and bail arrested animals within 48 hours of arrest or it would be auctioned off after 3 days.

