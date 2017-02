Nigerian entertainer, D’Banj also known as ‘Kokomaster’ who was some days ago spotted with Wande Coal, his former label mate at Mo’hits records is back in the news.

The entertainer who has been in the United States for the past one month was seen pictured with Billionaire owner of Philadelphia 76er and Crystal Palace Football Club owner, John Harris.

The Nigerian entertainer was also spotted with American rapper, Meek Mill.

See photos below:

