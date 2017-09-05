North korean news service, Democratic peoples Republic of korea(DPRK), took to its twitter handle @DPRK-News to issue strict warning to Nigerians to avoid making mockery of their leader Kim Jong-Un or pay a heavy price.

The Twitter handle which is not officially verified wrote, ‘Impudent peoples of Nigeria are warned against mockery of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un, lest they pay a heavy price.’

Their leader Kim Jong -Un is the Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and supreme leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), commonly referred to as North Korea.

Nigerians who found the warning to be very awkward, replied hilariously on their twitter handles, see below…

