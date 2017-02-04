Photos: Korede Bello Suggests Acquisition Of New Ride Worth N33million - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer and Mavin act, Korede Bello has hinted on his social media page that he has just acquired a new ride.

The singer took to his social media page to post photos of himself with a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette which seems to be his.

The ‘Godwin’ crooner whose photos hit the internet weeks after Davido, the self styled ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ got himself two new rides, including a 2017 Range Rover in the space of a week has since posting the photos raised a few brows.

The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette is estimated to be worth around $66,000 which exchanges for N33million in Nigeria.

See photo posted online below:

