Kowa Youth Party Launches ICT Campaign to Kick Out APC in 2019 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The national youth leader of the KOWA party– a political party in Nigeria– Jude Feranmi has announced the launch of a new initiative. Their aim, to take down APC come 2019.

The campaign which is called the #FundKOWA campaign will run for the rest of the year. It is a fundraising initiative in which donors will be able to give the party N100 by Sending KOWA to 35818.

According to the KOWA website, the drive is for the purpose of, “providing alternative policies and assessing this government on major fronts. However, We have to widen our scope, reach out to more Nigerians and be the voice of the people. To do this, we need FINANCES.”

The money sourced from the public will go towards various endeavours such as: research, Organisation of Press conferences to tackle tough issues affecting the nation, launching of impactful projects in local communities and so much more.

To assure potential donors of transparency, the party’s website added, “Monthly Reports of all donations and expenditure will be available at www.kowaparty.net/resources. Our Independent Auditors will also do a quarterly audit of all our finances and the details of the reports will be available to all donors.”

The campaign would be featured heavily on social media.

You can see some of the images to be used as their social media drive below.

