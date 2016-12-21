Kris Jenner offers Blac Chyna $5million to walk away, leave Rob and her baby Dream - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following last weekend’s explosive and very public fight between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, his famous family has reportedly had enough.

Worried that the former stripper is simply using them for fame and fortune, sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe are now urging their younger brother to split up with Blac.

According to reports, Kris is willing to offer Chyna a pay off of $5million to hand over custody of Dream to Rob and walk away from them.

A close source confirms that the reason for Kris’ massive payout is because “Chyna’s been out partying every night, trying to trademark the Kardashian name and, of course, she’s been treating Rob like dirt.”

“Five million is about all Rob is worth, so Chyna would be smart to consider Kris’ offer. Everyone knows she doesn’t love him she could cash out now and get on with her life,” the source said.

“They don’t support the relationship,” another source confirms, “Some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better’.”

