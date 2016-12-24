Kuje council boss preaches tolerance during Christmas

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Mr Abdulahi Galadima, has called on residents in the area to imbibe the virtues of love and tolerance during the Christmas.

Galadima made the call in Christmas message in Kuje on Saturday, saying “Christmas is a season of celebration, to love, share and tolerate one another to promote peace.

“I call on the residents to celebrate this Christmas by sharing what they have during and after the season with the less privileged.

The chairman said that peace, tolerance, steadfastness, perseverance; love of one another would go a long way in saving the country from disintegration.

He said adequate measures had been put in place in collaboration with security agencies to ensure the security of lives and property during and after the Christmas in the area.

According to him, Nigeria needs prayer, support and patriotic people to move the nation forward.

He called on Christians to reflect on issues bordering on how to fight corruption, joblessness and methods of avoiding violence to promote stability in the country.(NAN)

