Kwara Assembly constitutes 7-man Committee to investigate misappropriation of govt assets

Kwara House of Assembly has inaugurated a seven-member Ad hoc Committee to investigate allegations of misappropriation of the state government’s assets, funds and all the property in care of Harmony Holdings.

This was sequel to a motion on matter of public importance raised by AbdulRahman AbdulRafiu (APC, llorin North-West) at the plenary on Thursday in Ilorin.

The House Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad, while inaugurating the committee, said that it should investigate other allegations against the company.

Ahmad also mandated the committee headed by the House Leader, Hassan Oyeleke, to scrutinise all the account books and activities of the firm.

The speaker said that the committee should verify whether the holdings company had justified its existence and identify the success story, if any recorded by the firm since its inception.

Other members of the committee are Kamaldeen Fagbemi, Funsho Abodunrin, Mashood Bakare, Hajia Segilola Abdulkadir, Abdulrasheedo Abdullahi and Adamu Usman.

The House, however, did not fix any duration for the completion of the committee’s assignment. (NAN)

