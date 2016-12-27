Kylie Jenner Bares It All In Raunchy Clip Released Online - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

19-year-old Kylie Jenner has in the spirit of Christmas released a hot steamy video with her boyfriend, Tyga.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV show star in the clip released stripped while she made out with her boyfriend in the shower.

The semi-sex tape was shot by photographer, Sasha Samsonova who explained that the model and actress considered the clip her “little surprise gift for the world.”

In the clip shot by the professional photographer, Kylie was seen leaving little to the imagination of her fans as she donned on a white t-shirt with water flowing over her exposed body.

Watch video below:

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment