Labour Leaders Want FG To Amputate Corrupt Nigerians - The Herald Nigeria

Labour leaders from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have asked the federal government to amputate individuals found guilty of corruption.

The organised labour made the demand during a protest in Abuja on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

The rally tagged “End of greed – we demand good governance” saw protesters with placards walk from the Unity Fountain to the Presidential Villa and National Assembly.

Addressing the crowd at Unity Fountain, NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba noted that individuals who have stolen public funds should be named and shamed.

Wabba lamented the situation where corrupt individuals are “allowed to walk the streets free”.

The NLC President noted that the government must take “concrete steps” to prove to the world that it was serious win the fight against corruption and recover all stolen money.

He continued: “We are demanding that they should be named and shamed. We are also demanding that one of their hands be cut off so that when we see them, we will know that they are people that have stolen our money.

“We must not allow a situation where few, because of their interest will hold the system to ransom. We are demanding an increase in electricity supply and they are saying pay more tariff. We are demanding an increase in minimum wage and they say they are going to be paying in percentage.

“Today, with what is happening in our system, we are actually at the receiving end because there is near absence of good governance and corruption is also fighting back very badly and we have been at the receiving end. Instead of addressing those challenges and paying salaries, what the are doing in some states is paying salaries in percentages.

“The height of this challenge is the absence of good governance, accountability, transparency and the rule of law, any system that does not have those ingredients, the first group that will suffer is the working class and their families and the citizens.

“That is why we are matching to canvass for good governance and also to lend our voice to saying that the fight against corruption must continue. If you look at the NEITI report, it states clearly that unremitted fund from the sale of oil and gas amount to another 22 billion dollars.”

“It is obvious that what we are doing today is in our collective interest. As working class and our families and as Nigerians, we must always make our voice know and heard very clearly.

“Not to pay salaries and pensions is criminal. Not to increase our wages in this condition is corruption and so, we must demand good governance and support the fight against corruption,” the NLC President added.

Marching through the streets of Abuja, the protesters sang various anti-government and solidarity songs.

When they got to the Presidential Villa, Wabba, the TUC President, Bobboi Kaigama took the 18-point demands by Labour Movement for Good Governance to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Addressing journalists after presenting the unions demands to Professor Osinbajo, the NLC president said: “We told him [Osinbajo] that despite all that is going on there is no connect with what is happening at the centre and the states because up till today the funds of some local government released.

“Despite the bailout, Paris Club up till now, we are yet to see something tangible. We are still discussing the issues of salaries, pension and gratuity.

“He [Osinbajo] appreciated the fact that we came in an orderly manner to table our demands, saying that is what is expected.

“The Vice President said every item on that agenda is going to receive the attention of government. We also reminded them that on pensioners because we have also been at the receiving end,” he added.

General secretary of National Union of Textiles, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, Comrade Issa Aremu noted that “the only way to get the country out of the current recession is for the government to reflate the economy and pay adequate salary to workers. Without payment of salaries and allowances to workers, the fight against corruption will not succeed,” he added.

The organised Labour thereafter proceeded to the National Assembly to make known their grievances to the legislature.

