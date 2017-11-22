A Facebook user, Maryam Aliyu has reacted in defence of Maryam Sanda, who allegedly murdered an ex-PDP chairman’s son over alleged infidelity in their marriage.

Maryam Sanda who has been arrested was said to have stabbed her husband Bilyamin Muhammed on the neck and chest in the early hours of sunday, at their residence in Pension Estate, Pakali Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

She drove the deceased in company of her security guards to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Weighing in on the matter, Maryam Aliyu stated that Bilyamin deserved what he got for cheating on his wife and that the his death was probably as a result of a fight not a murder as speculated.

See her post below:

“Many people weighing into these Maryam Sanda and Bilyaminu Halliru talk ignorantly without knowing the details. There isn’t enough evidence that she committed the said murder, matter of fact the only mystery proven is he was a cheating piece of filth and if you ask me, he got what he deserved. I’m leaning more on the argument that he died in a fight and it was not a cold blooded murder. Stay strong Maryam, Allah is with you.”

